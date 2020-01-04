NOTICE OF QUALIFICATION OF Liebert Real Estate One, LLC. Authority filed with Secy. of State of NY (SSNY) on 12/05/19. Office location: Clinton County. LLC formed in Missouri (MO) on 09/03/19. SSNY designated as agent of LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail process to: Roger M. Herman, Rosenblum Goldenhersh, P.C., 7733 Forsyth Blvd., Ste. 400, Clayton, MO 63105. Address to be maintained in MO: 150 Carondelet Plaza, Unit 804, St. Louis, MO 63105. Arts of Org. filed with the Secy. of State, 600 W. Main St., Rm. 322, Jefferson City, MO 65102. Purpose: any lawful activities.

NC-01/4-02/08/2020-6TC-236906|