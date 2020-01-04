Liebert Real Estate One, LLC

NOTICE OF QUALIFICATION OF Liebert Real Estate One, LLC.  Authority filed with Secy. of State of NY (SSNY) on 12/05/19. Office location: Clinton County.  LLC formed in Missouri (MO) on 09/03/19.  SSNY designated as agent of LLC upon whom process against it may be served.  SSNY shall mail process to: Roger M. Herman, Rosenblum Goldenhersh, P.C., 7733 Forsyth Blvd., Ste. 400, Clayton, MO  63105.  Address to be maintained in MO: 150 Carondelet Plaza, Unit 804, St. Louis, MO  63105. Arts of Org. filed with the Secy. of State, 600 W. Main St., Rm. 322, Jefferson City, MO  65102.  Purpose: any lawful activities.

NC-01/4-02/08/2020-6TC-236906|