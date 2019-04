NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Liquor License, serial number 2216230, for beer, wine, liquor and cider has been applied for by the undersigned to permit the sale of beer, wine, liquor and cider at retail in a hotel under the Alcoholic Beverages Control Law at Goodbear Property LLC located at 963 Friends Lake Rd., Chestertown, NY, 12817 on premise consumption. Goodbear Property LLC. NE-4/13-4/20/2019-2TC-214201|