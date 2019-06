NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT A LICENSE NUMBER PENDING for beer, liquor and wine, has been applied for by the undersigned to sell beer, liquor and wine, at retail in a retail Bed & Breakfast Establishment under the Alcoholic Beverage Control Law at STAGE COACH WAY, LLC d/b/a/ The Lake Placid Stagecoach Inn, 3 Stagecoach Way, Lake Placid, NY 12946 in Essex County for on-premise consumption.

VN-06/29-07/06/2019-2TC-221251|