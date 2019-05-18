ESSEX COUNTY NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING PROPOSED LOCAL LAW NO. 4 OF 2019 PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Essex County Board of Supervisors will hold and conduct a Public Hearing at the Supervisors Chambers at the Essex County Government Center, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York on the 3rd of June, 2019 at 9:30 a.m., on the proposed Local Law No. 4 of 2019 entitled A Local Law declaring the opioid epidemic a public nuisance and allowing Essex County to recover the costs incurred incident thereto. PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that at said public hearing to be held at the time and place set forth above, the Essex County Board of Supervisors will consider this proposed Local Law and hear all persons interested therein concerning the same.PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that a copy of the full text of such proposed Local Law No. #4 of 2019, may be obtained upon request from the Clerk of the Boards Office, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932. Judith A. Garrison, ClerkEssex County Board of Supervisors 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, NY 12932 (518) 873-3353

Dated: May 8, 2019

