MEDUSA GAMING, LLC NOTICE OF FORMATION of a domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC): DATE OF FORMATION: The Articles of Organization were filed with the New York State Secretary of State on May 2, 2019. NEW YORK OFFICE LOCATION: Clinton County AGENT FOR PROCESS: The Secretary of State is designated as Agent upon whom process against the LLC may be served. The Secretary of State shall mail a copy of any process against the LLC to 59 Smithfield Blvd., Suite 4, Plattsburgh, NY 12901.PURPOSE: To engage in any lawful act or activity.NC-5/18-06/22/2019-6TC-217855|