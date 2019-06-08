NOTICE OF FORMATION OF A DOMESTIC LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY. The Articles of Organization of MILLER FAMILY SCHROON LAKE LLC were filed with the Sect'y of State of NY (SSNY) on 05/16/2019. Office location, Essex County. SSNY has been designated as agent of the LLC upon whom process against it may be served. Principal address is and address to which SSNY shall mail process is The LLC, c/o Stephen Miller, 825 Adirondack Rd., PO Box 483, Schroon Lake, NY 12870. Purpose: any lawful act for which a limited liability company may be formed under the LLC.TT-06/8-07/13/2019-6TC-219857|