PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that 2019 Re-Organizational Meeting of The Mineville-Witherbee Fire District #2 will be held on Monday, January 7, 2019 at 6:00PM at the Mineville-Witherbee Fire Station at 112 Raymond Wright Avenue, and will be followed by the Regular Monthly Meeting. Be advised that all Monthly Meetings of the Mineville-Witherbee Fire District #2 for the Calendar Year of 2019 will held on the first Monday of every month starting at 6:00PM at the Mineville-Witherbee Firehouse. If said Meeting falls on a Holiday or in the Event of Inclement Weather the Regular Monthly Meeting will be held on the following Monday. Public is Welcome to attend. By the order of the Mineville-Witherbee Board of Fire Commissioners, Chairperson Sharon O'Connor.Mineville-Witherbee Board of Fire CommissionersP.O. Box 399Mineville, NY 12956Sharon O'Connor, ChairpersonTT-12/15/18-1TC-204638|