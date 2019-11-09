THE MINEVILLE-WITHERBEE FIRE DISTRICT #2 Board of Fire Commissioners Annual Fire District Election Notice is hereby given that a public election of the Mineville-Witherbee Fire District to fill the position of One (1) Commissioner for a five (5) year term will take place on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, from 6:00PM to 9:00PM at the Mineville-Witherbee Fire Station at 112 Raymond Wright Avenue, Mineville, NY. Candidates interested in being placed on the voting ballot for the Commissioner Position must submit their request in writing. Written requests will be accepted until Wednesday, November 20, 2019, to Mineville-Witherbee Board of Fire Commissioners, PO Box 399, Mineville, NY 12956.

