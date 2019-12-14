PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that 2020 Re-Organizational Meeting of The Mineville-Witherbee Fire District #2 will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 6:00PM at the Mineville-Witherbee Fire Station at 112 Raymond Wright Avenue, and will be followed by the Regular Monthly Meeting. Be Advised that all Monthly Meetings of the Mineville-Witherbee Fire District #2 for the Calendar Year of 2020 will be held on the first Monday of every month starting at 6:00PM at the Mineville-Witherbee Firehouse. If said Meeting falls on a Holiday or in the Event of Inclement Weather the Regular Monthly Meeting will be held on the following Monday. Public is Welcome to Attend. By the order of the Mineville-Witherbee Board of Fire of Fire Commissioners, Chairperson Sharon O'Connor .Mineville-Witherbee Board of Fire Commissioners P.O. Box 399 Mineville, NY 12956 Sharon O'Connor,Chairperson

TT-12/14/2019-1TC-235500|