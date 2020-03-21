THERE WILL BE INFORMATIONAL MEETING on March 24, 2020 of the Mineville-Witherbee Fire District #2 at the Mineville-Witherbee Firehouse on Raymond Wright Avenue in Mineville for the purpose of a Permissive Referendum for the purchase of a new Pumper Tanker. The apparatus will be paid for by the trading-in of our 1996 Ford Tanker and our 2000 Pierce Pumper and we will be requesting to take $100,000.00 from our Building & Equipment Fund. The remaining balance will be paid with monies the District reserves annually for this purpose. This WILL NOT result in a higher tax rate. It is recommended by NFPA that frontline equipment be put in reserve after 15 years. There has always been a 20 year replacement plan.

Respectfully,The Board of Commissioners

Sharon O'Connor, Chairperson

Ron Haseltine,

Vice Chairperson

David Decker

Pearl Mends

John Santose

Sandra Pattison, Secretary

TT-03/21/2020-1TC-242787|