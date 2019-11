MINI EUROMART LLC ARTICLE OF ORG. Mini Euromart LLC Article of Organization filed with NY Sec. of State 10/10/2019. Office location Essex Co. SSNY is designated agent of LLC upon whom process against LLC may be served. SSNY shall mail copy of any process to 1045 Reber Road, Willsboro, NY 12996 . Purpose: any lawful act or activity.VN-11/9-12/14/2019-6TC-232542|