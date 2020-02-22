MJMURPHY LLC NOTICE OF FORMATION of a domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC):DATE OF FORMATION: The Articles of Organization were filed with the New York State Secretary of State on February 11, 2020. NEW YORK OFFICE LOCATION: Clinton County AGENT FOR PROCESS: The Secretary of State is designated as Agent upon whom process against the LLC may be served. The Secretary of State shall mail a copy of any process against the LLC to P.O. Box 1200, Peru, New York 12972. PURPOSE: To engage in any lawful act or activity.

NC-02/22-03/28/2020-6TC-240260|