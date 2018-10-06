LEAGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON THE BUDGET NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the Proposed Budget of the Moriah Fire District #1 of the town of Moriah, State of New York, will be presented to the Board of Fire Commissioners of the Moriah Fire District #1, for its consideration.A PUBLIC HEARING will be held at 7:00 PM at the Moriah Fire Hall, Tarbell Hill Road, Moriah NY 12960, in the Town of Moriah, State of New York on the 16th day of October, 2018.Pursuant to Town Law #105, the Board of Fire Commissioners must hold a hearing on the budget, make the proposed budget available to the public prior to the public hearing, allow the public to comment on the budget at the public hearing.The purpose of the public hearing is to allow any person to be heard in favor of or against the proposed budget as it is submitted, or for or against any item or items contained in the proposed budget, and hearing all persons interested in the subject concerning the same. That a copy of the proposed budget is available at the Office of the town Clerk of the Town of Moriah at Park Place, Port Henry, NY and the Fire District Secretary at the Moriah Fire House, Tarbell Hill Road, Moriah, NY where it may be inspected by any interested person.Dated: September 17, 2018Board of Fire CommissionersMoriah Fire District #1Moriah, NY 12960TT-10/06/2018-1TC-196821|