UNITED STATES OF AMERICA FEDERAL ENERGY REGULATORY COMMISSION Moriah Hydro Corporation Project No. 12635-002 NOTICE OF SITE VISIT (July 12, 2019)On February 13, 2015, Moriah Hydro Corporation (Moriah Hydro) filed an application for an original license for the proposed Mineville Energy Storage Project (Mineville Project No. 12635). The project would be located in an abandoned subterranean mine complex in the town of Moriah, Essex County, New York. On June 18, 2019, the Commission issued a notice of availability of a draft environmental impact statement (EIS) and intention to hold public meetings. The draft EIS contains staffs evaluations of Moriah Hydros proposal and alternatives to it for licensing the Mineville Project. The draft EIS documents the views of governmental agencies, non-governmental organizations, affected Indian tribes, the public, the license applicant, and Commission staff.On July 30, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. (EDT), in conjunction with public meetings being held to receive comments on the draft EIS, staff will conduct a site visit at the proposed project location. All participants interested in attending the site visit should provide their own transportation and meet at the Moriah Highway Department, 30Joyce Road, Mineville, New York. Questions about the site visit should be directed to Chris Millard at (202) 502-8256 or christopher. millard@ferc.gov. Kimberly D. Bose,Secretary.

