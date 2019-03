NOTICE: FORMATION OF MPS MULTI PURPOSE SURFACE LLC. Art. Of Org. filed w/ NY Sec. of State (SSNY) on 03/01/2019. Office location: Warren County. SSNY is designated as agent upon whom process against LLC may be served. SSNY shall mail a copy of process to the LLC at its principal business location, 27 Honey Hollow Road, Queensbury, New York 12804. Purpose: any lawful.NE-03/16-4/20/2019-6TC-211842|