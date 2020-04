MRP Plant Street, LLC, Auth. filed SSNY 2/4/20. Off. loc: Clinton Co. LLC org. in DE 2/3/20. SSNY desig. as agent upon whom proc. may be served & shall mail 1 Plant St., Plattsburgh, NY 12901. DE off. addr.: 251 Little Falls Dr., Wilmington, DE 19808. Cert. of Form. on file: SSDE, Townsend Bldg., Dover, DE 19901. Purp: any lawful.NC-04/04-05/09/2020-6TC-243554|