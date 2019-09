NORTH BRANCH COLLECTIVE, LLC ARTICLES OF ORGANIZATION North Branch Collective, LLC Arts. of Org filed with SSNY on 08/26/2019. Office Location: Clinton Co. SSNY designated as agent upon whom process against the LLC may be served. SSNY shall mail process to: 20 Sanborn Avenue, Plattsburgh, NY 12901 Purpose: Any lawful purpose.

NC-09/21-10/26/2019-6TC-228206|