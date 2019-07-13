THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF NORTH COUNTRY COMMUNITY COLLEGE invites the submission of sealed bids for the purchase of a 200KW Backup Generator for the Malone, NY Campus located at 75 William Street, Malone, New York. For information or inspection of the property, please call Rick Heath at (891-2915, ext. 1263 or Kevin Symonds at (518) 891-2915, ext. 1500.Bids will be accepted until Monday, August 12th, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. in the Board Room of Hodson Hall, 23 Santanoni Ave, Saranac Lake, New York. At that time bids will be publicly opened and read.Specifications and bid forms may be obtained at the above location or by calling (518) 891-2915, ext. 1500.The Board of Trustees reserves the right to reject any and all bids without assigning any reason therefore and to waive any informalities or irregularities. By order of the Board of Trustees North Country Community College Saranac Lake, NY 12983

Robert Farmer

Vice President of Administration & CFO

VN-07/13/2019-1TC-222850|