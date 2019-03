NOTICE OF FORM. OF North Country Pool Service, LLC. Arts. of Org. filed with SSNY on 02/21/18. Office location: Essex SSNY desg. as agent of LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY mail process to 293 Fisk Road, Moriah, New York, 12960. Any lawful purpose.TT-03/30-05/04/2019-6TC-213288|