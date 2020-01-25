NORTH COUNTRY WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT BOARD

THE JEFFERSON-LEWIS, ST. LAWRENCE, NORTH COUNTRY WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT BOARDS, designated by the New York State Workforce Investment Board under the provisions of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA), Public Law 113-128 of 2014 is reviewing its regional plan. Additionally, each Workforce Development Board is reviewing its respective local plan and will submit the documents to the NYS Department of Labor by January 31, 2020.Components of the plans include:*Regional and Local Service Strategies*Regional and Local Sector initiatives for in-demand industry sectors or occupations*The collection and analysis of regional and local labor market data*The coordination of services with Economic Development partnersThe documents pertaining to the NCWDB will be available for public comment and review Wednesday, January 22 through 3:30 p.m., January 28, 2020 on the following website: www.ncworkforce.com. Questions regarding the NCWDB local and regional plan updates need to be directed either by mail or e-mail to:Ms. Sylvie Nelson, Executive DirectorNCWDB194 US Oval, Plattsburgh, NY 12903snelson@ncworkforce.comPhone calls will not be accepted. Questions and answers will be posted to the NCWDB website at www.ncworkforce.com until 3:30 p.m., January 28, 2020.

