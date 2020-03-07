ONE-STOP OPERATOR RFP The North Country Workforce Development Board (NCWDB) is soliciting proposals to interested applicants with experience, or related experience, in managing and operating American Job Centers (known in our region as OneWorkSource Centers) in Clinton, Essex, Franklin and Hamilton Counties. The purpose is to procure qualified provider(s) to enter into a one-year contract for the operation of the OneWorkSource Center(s) in Plattsburgh, Elizabethtown and Malone; with the option to extend the contract(s) for two additional one-year periods based on need, performance and availability of funds. It is the preference of the NCWDB to have a single operator for the region but individual operator applications will be also considered. The successful candidate must meet USDOL and NYSDOL requirements, as per the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA). Interested applicants must submit a mandatory letter of intent, via email, to Kellie Lathrop at kellie@ncworkforce.com by 3pm Wednesday, March 11, 2020. The NCWDB will hold a mandatory bidders conference at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in room 220 at the OneWorkSource building located at 194 US Oval Plattsburgh, NY 12903. Anyone interested in submitting an RFP must attend this mandatory bidders conference. Final RFP proposals will be due by 3:00pm on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. RFP packets will be available beginning Wednesday, March 4, 2020. To obtain an RFP packet please visit the NCWDB website at www.ncworkforce.com or contact Kellie Lathrop at kellie@ncworkforce.com.

