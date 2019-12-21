NOTICE OF QUALIFICATION OF North Slope Wind Farm LLC. Authority filed with NY Secy of State (SSNY) on 3/31/08. Office location: Clinton County. LLC formed in Delaware (DE) on 1/7/08. SSNY is designated as agent of LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail process to: 28 Liberty St, NY, NY 10005. DE address of LLC: 1209 Orange St, Wilmington, DE 19801. Cert. of Formation filed with DE Secy of State, 401 Federal St. Ste 4, Dover, DE 19901. Purpose: any lawful activity.

NC-12/21-01/25/2019-6TC-236007|