NOTICE SPECIAL MEETING OF THE ELIZABETHTOWN-LEWIS-WESTPORT CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT NOTICE is hereby given that a special meeting of the qualified voters of the Elizabethtown-Lewis-Westport Central School District will be held at the Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School District, Conference Room - Main Lobby, Elizabethtown, New York, on the 29th day of January, 2019 during the hours of 12:00 noon to 8:00 p.m. To elect the members of the Board of Education for such district as follows:3 Members - 3 Year Term; Expiring June 30, 20222 Members - 2 Year Term; Expiring June 30, 20212 Members - 1 Year Term; Expiring June 30, 2020For the first election of the board of education, the seven candidates receiving the greatest number of votes will be elected to fill the positions on the board of education. The candidates receiving the largest number of votes will be elected to the longest terms of office.Petitions for board candidates may be obtained at the former Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School District office, Elizabethtown, New York or at the former Westport Central School District office, Westport, New York.All petitions must be filed with the District Superintendent of Schools by 5:00 p.m. On Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at the former Elizabethtown-Lewis School District office, Elizabethtown, New York or at the former Westport Central School District office, Westport, New York. Dated: December 18, 2018Mary Ellen EliaCommissioner of EducationVN-12/29/2018-1TC-205684|