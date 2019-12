FORM OF NOTICE FOR ON-PREMISES LICENSE: Notice is hereby given that a license, Pending, for beer, cider, liquor and/or wine has been applied for by the undersigned* to sell beer, cider, liquor and/or wine at retail in a restaurant under the Alcoholic Beverage Control Law at 26 Ridge Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801 in Warren Co. for on premises consumption. 26 Ridge Street LLC - d/b/a Radici Kitchen & Bar26 Ridge Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801

