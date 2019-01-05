NOTICE JOINT AGENCY & PUBLIC MEETING Alice Falls Hydro, LLCAlice Falls Hydroelectric Project(FERC NO. 5867)Alice Falls Hydro, LLC (Alice Falls Hydro), a wholly owned subsidiary of Eagle Creek Renewable Energy, LLC (Eagle Creek), will host a Joint Agency & Public Meeting (Joint Meeting or meeting) and site visit on Thursday, January 24, 2019, to discuss the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) relicensing of the Alice Falls Hydroelectric Project (Project). The Project is located on the Ausable River in the Hamlet of Keeseville, Towns of Chesterfield and Ausable, Clinton and Essex Counties, New York. The purpose of the meeting is to: 1) provide information about the Project and licensing process; 2) solicit information regarding the existing environmental resources associated with the Project and data that may need to be obtained; and 3) obtain agency and stakeholder opinions regarding the Project and its potential effect on existing resources.The meeting will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Ausable Town Office located at 111 Ausable Street, Keeseville, New York 12944. This meeting is open to resource agencies and stakeholders, including members of the public. A site visit of the Project, located at 2052 Rt 9, Keeseville, NY 12944, will immediately follow the meeting. The meeting agenda is: *Introduction to Project Licensing Team Members; *Project Description; *Overview of the Licensing Process; *Overview of the Pre-Application Document (PAD); *Discussion of Identified Issues; *Comments and Questions; and *Site Visit Logistics. Please note that the public version of the PAD is available for inspection at the Keeseville Free Library, 1721 Front Street, Keeseville, NY 12944 during normal business hours and will be available for review at the meeting. Public sections of the PAD are also accessible on the web at: https://elibrary.ferc.gov/idmws/search/fercgensearch.asp. In addition, primary relicensing documents can be downloaded from the Alice Falls Project website at: www.eaglecreekre.com/alice-falls-relicensing. Comments on the PAD and requests for studies are due within 60 days of the January 24, 2019 meeting (i.e., March 25, 2019). To assist with meeting planning and logistics, Alice Falls Hydro requests that all agencies and stakeholders, including members of the public, who plan to attend the Joint meeting and/or the site tour RSVP with Jane Manibusan at jane.manibusan@eaglecreekre.com or (920) 293-4628 ext. 318 on or before Friday, January 18, 2019. Additionally, those planning to participate in the site visit should wear hard soled shoes, such as work boots or hiking shoes. Please note that persons under 16 years of age will not be permitted in non-public areas of the Project. VN-01/05/2019-1TC-205669|