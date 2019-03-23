NOTICE OF ADOPTION AND ABSTRACT OF LOCAL LAW NO. 3 OF 2019 PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on the 15th day of March, 2019, the Board of Supervisors of Warren County adopted Local Law No. 3 of 2019 entitled Municipal Opioid Cost Recovery and Public Nuisance Legislation. A copy of said Local Law is available for inspection during regular business hours by contacting the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors at the Warren County Municipal Center, 1340 State Route 9, Lake George, New York and may be viewed on the Warren County website at www.warrencountyny.gov. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS AMANDA ALLEN, CLERK

NE-03/23-03/30/2019-2TC-212701|