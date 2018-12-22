NOTICE OF BIDDERS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Undersigned, on behalf of Essex County Board of Supervisors, will accept sealed bids at the Office of the Purchasing Agent until 2:00 P.M. On January 23, 2019 for exterior Stair Replacement at the Government Center.The bids shall be opened publicly and read aloud on January 23, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. At the Office of the Purchasing Agent, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932.Please contact the Purchasing Office at (518) 873-3330 for additional information concerning the bidding. Specifications and standard proposals work may be obtained at the above address, or on the County's website at: https://www.co.essex.ny.us/bidders/publicbids.aspx.All bids submitted in response to this notice shall be marked "SEALED BID - STAIR REPLACEMENT" clearly on the outside of the envelope with the bidder's name and address.Essex County affirmatively states that in regard to any contract entered into pursuant to these instructions, without regard to race, color, sex, religion, age, national orgin, disability, sexual preference or Vietnam Era veteran status, disadvantaged and minority or women-owned business enterprises will be afforded equal opportunity to submit bids in response hereto.Dated: December 17, 2018Linda M. Wolf, CPA Purchasing Agent Essex County Government Center 7551 Court Street, PO Box 217Elizabethtown, New York 12932(518) 873-3332TT-12/22/2018-1TC-205401|