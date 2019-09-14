LEGAL NOTICE OF ESTOPPEL The bond resolution, a summary of which is published herewith, has been adopted on September 3, 2019, and the validity of the obligations authorized by such resolution may be hereafter contested only if such obligations were authorized for an object or purpose for which the Town of Johnsburg, Warren County, New York, is not authorized to expend money, or if the provisions of law which should have been complied with as of the date of publication of this notice were not substantially complied with, and an action, suit or proceeding contesting such validity is commenced within twenty days after the date of publication of this notice, or such obligations were authorized in violation of the provisions of the Constitution.A complete copy of the resolution summarized herewith is available for public inspection during regular business hours at the Office of the Town Clerk for a period of twenty days from the date of publication of this Notice.

Dated: Johnsburg, New York,September 3, 2019

Kathleen C. Lorah Town Clerk

BOND RESOLUTION DATED September 3, 2019.A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE ISSUANCE OF $5,325,000.00 BONDS OF THE TOWN OF JOHNSBURG, WARREN COUNTY, NEW YORK, TO PAY THE COST OF THE joint increase and improvement of THE NORTH CREEK WATER DISTRICT IN THE TOWN OF JOHNSBURG, WARREN COUNTY, NEW YORK.Specific object or purpose: Joint increase and improvement of the North Creek Water DistrictPeriod of probable usefulness: 40 yearsMaximum estimated cost: $5,325,000.00Amount of obligations to be issued: $5,325,000.00 bondsSEQRA Status: Type 1 Action. Negative Declaration. SEQRA compliance materials in office of Town Clerk where they may be inspected during regular office hours.

NE-09/14/2019-1TC-228110|