LEGAL NOTICE OF ESTOPPEL The bond resolution, a summary of which is published herewith, has been adopted on December 20, 2019, and the validity of the obligations authorized by such resolution may be hereafter contested only if such obligations were authorized for an object or purpose for which the County of Warren, New York, is not authorized to expend money, or if the provisions of law which should have been complied with as of the date of publication of this notice were not substantially complied with, and an action, suit or proceeding contesting such validity is commenced within twenty days after the date of publication of this notice, or such obligations were authorized in violation of the provisions of the Constitution. A complete copy of the resolution summarized herewith is available for public inspection during regular business hours at the Office of the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors for a period of twenty days from the date of publication of this Notice. Dated: December 20, 2019 Lake George, NY BOND RESOLUTION DATED DECEMBER 20, 2019 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE RECONSTRUCTION AND/OR RESURFACING OF PORTIONS OF VARIOUS COUNTY ROADS INCLUDING GUTTERS, DRAINAGE, LANDSCAPING AND DRAINAGE AT A MAXIMUM ESTIMATED COST OF $1,800,000 AND AUTHORIZING THE ISSUANCE OF $1,800,000 SERIAL BONDS OF SAID COUNTY TO PAY COSTS THEREOF AND ALSO AUTHORIZING THE COUNTY TREASURER TO MAKE TEMPORARY ADVANCES OF LEGALLY AVAILABLE FUNDS THEREFOR Specific object or purpose:

Reconstruction and/or resurfacing of pavement including the reconstruction and/or replacement of gutters, drainage, landscaping and/or grading of portions of various county roads at a maximum estimated cost of $1,800,000.00 Period of probable usefulness: 10 years Amount of obligations to be issued: Not exceeding $1,800,000.00 bonds

NE-01/04/2020-1TC-236933|