LEGAL NOTICE OF ESTOPPEL The bond resolution, a summary of which is published herewith, has been adopted on November 4, 2019, and the validity of the obligations authorized by such resolution may be hereafter contested only if such obligations were authorized for an object or purpose for which the Westport Fire District in the Town of Westport, Essex County, New York, is not authorized to expend money, or if the provisions of law which should have been complied with as of the date of publication of this notice were not substantially complied with, and an action, suit or proceeding contesting such validity is commenced within twenty days after the date of publication of this notice, or such obligations were authorized in violation of the provisions of the Constitution. A proposition for the approval of such resolution was duly approved by the qualified voters of said Fire District at the annual election held on December 10, 2019, upon which such resolution took effect.A complete copy of the resolution summarized herewith is available for public inspection during regular business hours at the Office of the Fire District Secretary for a period of twenty days from the date of publication of this Notice.Dated: Westport, New York December 23, 2019 Zoe Sherman Fire District Secretary BOND RESOLUTION DATED NOVEMBER 4, 2019.A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW FIRE STATION, FOR THE WESTPORT FIRE DISTRICT IN THE TOWN OF WESTPORT, ESSEX COUNTY, NEW YORK, AT A MAXIMUM ESTIMATED COST OF $3,200,000, AND AUTHORIZING THE ISSUANCE OF NOT TO EXCEED $2,800,000 SERIAL BONDS AND THE EXPENDITURE OF $400,000 BUILDING RESERVE FUND MONIES OF SAID FIRE DISTRICT TO PAY THE COST THEREOF Specific object or purpose: Construction of a new fire station on a Fire District owned parcel of land located off Route 22 at Commercial Lane Period of probable usefulness: 30 years Maximum Estimated cost: $3,200,000 Amount of obligations to be issued: Not to exceed $2,800,000 bonds Other monies: $400,000 Building Reserve Fund monies SEQRA status: Unlisted Action. Negative Declaration. SEQRA compliance materials on file in office of Fire District Secretary where they may be inspected during regular office hours

