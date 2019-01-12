STATE OF NEW YORK SUPREME COURT WARREN COUNTY In the matter of the Foreclosure of Tax Liensby Proceedings in Rem Pursuant to Article Eleven of the Real Property Tax Law by the City of Glens Falls, Warren County, New York.PETITION AND NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE Index No. 64866 PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, that on the 2nd day of January, 2019 the Controller, hereinafter, the "Enforcing Officer", of the City of Glens Falls, hereinafter the "Tax District", pursuant to Law filed with the Clerk of Warren County, a Petition of Foreclosure against various parcels of property for unpaid taxes.The above-captioned Proceeding is hereby commenced to enforce the payment of the 2017 delinquent taxes or other lawful charges, which have accumulated and become liens against certain property. The parcels to which this proceeding applies are identified on Schedule A of this Petition, which is annexed hereto and made a part hereof. This document serves both as a Petition of Foreclosure and a Notice of Foreclosure for purposes of this proceeding.Effect of Filing: All persons having or claiming to have an interest in the real property described in this Petition are hereby notified that the filing of this Petition constitutes the commencement by the Tax District of a Proceeding in the Court specified in the caption above to foreclose each of the tax liens therein described by the Foreclosure Proceeding In Rem.Nature of Proceeding: This proceeding is brought against the real property only and is to foreclose the tax liens described in this Petition. No personal judgment will be entered herein for such taxes or other legal charges or any part thereof.Persons Affected: This notice is directed to all persons owing or having or claiming to have an interest in the real property described in this Petition. Such persons are hereby notified further that a duplicate of the Petition has been filed in the Office of the Enforcing Officer of the Tax District and will remain open for public inspection up to and including the date specified below as the last day for redemption.Right of Redemption: Any person having or claiming to have an interest in any such real property and the legal right thereto may on or before said date redeem the same by having the amount of all such unpaid tax liens thereon, including all interest and penalties and other legal charges which are included in the lien against such real property, computed to and including the date of redemption. Such payments shall be made to Susanne Kasitch, City Controller, Glens Falls City Hall, 42 Ridge Street, Glens Falls, New York 12801. In the event that such taxes are paid by a person other than the record owner of such real property, the person so paying shall be entitled to have the tax liens affected thereby satisfied of record.Last Day for Redemption: The last day for redemption is hereby fixed as APRIL 5,2019.Service of Answer: Every person having any right, title or interest in or lien upon any parcel of real property described in this Petition may serve a duly Verified Answer upon the Attorney for the Tax District setting forth in detain the nature and amount of his or her interest and any defense or objection to the foreclosure. Such answer must be filed in the Office of the County Clerk and served upon the Attorney for the Tax District on or before the date above mentioned as the last day for redemption.Failure to Redeem or Answer: In the event of failure to redeem or Answer by any person having the right to redeem or Answer, such person shall forever be barred and foreclosed of all his or her right, title and interest and Equity of Redemption in and to the parcel described in this Petition and a Judgment in Foreclosure may be taken by Default.Dated: January 2, 2019 City of Glens FallsEnforcing OfficerS/Susanne KasitchSUSANNE KASITCH, City ControllerSTATE OF NEW YORK ))ss:COUNTY OF WARREN )On the 2nd day of January in the year 2019 before me, the undersigned, a Notary Public in and for said state, personally appeared SUSANNE KASITCH, personally known to me or proved to me on the basis of satisfactory evidence to be the individual whose name is subscribed to the within instrument and acknowledged to me that she executed the same in her capacity, and that by her signature on the instrument, the individual, or the person upon behalf of which the individual acted, executed the instrument.S/Michele C. CrookNOTARY PUBLICSTATE OF NEW YORK ))ss:COUNTY OF WARREN )I, SUSANNE KASITCH, being duly sworn, depose and say; I am the Enforcing Officer for the City of Glens Falls, Warren County, New York. I have read this Petition, which I have signed, and I am familiar with its contents. The contents of this Petition are true to the best of my knowledge, based upon the records of the City of Glens Falls. I do not know of any errors or omissions in this Petition.S/Susanne Kasitch SUSANNE KASITCH,City ControllerSworn to before me this 2nd day of January, 2019S/Michele C. Crook NOTARY PUBLICAttorney for the Tax District:S/Dennis J. Tarantino Dennis J. Tarantino, Esq.Kenneally & Tarantino470 Glen St.~P.O. Box 379Glens Falls, New York 12801

SCHEDULE "A"

TAX MAP NO.

PROPERTY ADDRESS

PROPERTY OWNER

302.12-10-18 203 Bay StreetGlens Falls, NY 12801 203 Bay Street LLC 174 Glen StreetGlens Falls, NY 12801

302.12-13-36 193 Bay StreetGlens Falls, NY 12801 Cecil McClure37 Arbor DriveGlens Falls, NY 12801 302.12-18-11 177 Bay St.Glens Falls, NY 12801 Diane PerryMark Whittemore 177 Bay St.Glens Falls, NY 12801

302.12-18-13 6 Sarella St. Glens Falls, NY 12801 Michael J. Arpey6 Sarella St.Glens Falls, NY 12801 302.12-3-35 44 Lexington Ave.Glens Falls, NY 12801 Elisabeth O. Henry44 Lexington Ave.Glens Falls, NY 12801

302.12-3-6 48 MacArthur Dr.Glens Falls, NY 12801 Brian Donovan36 Thornberry DriveGlens Falls, NY 12801

302.15-14-7 4 Lincoln Ave.Glens Falls, NY 12801 Genevieve Havens4 Lincoln Ave.Glens Falls, NY 12801

302.16-11-24 16 Monroe St.Glens Falls, NY 12801 Kim M. ProutyDavid M. Prouty16 Monroe St.Glens Falls, NY 12801

302.16-17-49 36 Grand StreetGlens Falls, NY 12801 Stephen GirardAngela Cugini-Girard69 Orchard St.Glens Falls, NY 12801

302.16-21-2 168 Ridge StreetGlens Falls, NY 12801 Est. of Cynthia A. Bradway23A Depalo LaneQueensbury, NY 12804

302.16-21-4 172 Ridge St.G. F., NY 12801 Adirondack NorthStar Enterprises 172 Ridge StreetGlens Falls, NY 12801

302.19-17-11 35 Harrison Ave.Glens Falls, NY 12801 Thomas F. Ryan35 Harrison Ave.Glens Falls, NY 12801

302.19-22-15 3 Garfield St.Glens Falls, NY 12801 Laurie Aurelia26F Congress St. Apt. 320 Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

302.19-26-8 1 Quade St.Glens Falls, NY 12801 Andrew G. PowersDeena M. Powers1 Quade St.Glens Falls, NY 12801

302.19-27-4.1 0 W Notre Dame St.Glens Falls, NY 12801 Federal Nat. Mtg. Assoc. 3900 Wisconsin Ave. NWWashington, D.C. 20016

Brian K. SeeleyLillian E. Seeley86 W. Notre Dame St.Glens Falls, NY 12801

302.1927-4.2 86 W. Notre Dame St.Glens Falls, NY 12801 Brian Lewis, Jr.12 Scarcliffe Dr.Malverne, NY 11565

302.20-1-14 24 Grant Ave.Glens Falls, NY 12801 Cecil McClure37 Arbor Dr.Glens Falls, NY 12801

302.20-25-1 9 Division St.Glens Falls, NY 12801 William R. Harris9 Division St.Glens Falls, NY 12801

302.20-27-1 41 South St. Glens Falls, NY 12801 Richard Mozal16 Founders Way Queensbury, NY 12804

302.20-6-25 14 Goodwin Ave.Glens Falls, NY 12801 John CanfieldRosella Canfield14 Goodwin Ave.Glens Falls, NY 12801

302.20-7-2 416-418 Glen St.Glens Falls, NY 12801 Edward T. Moore, Jr.10 Luzerne PLQueensbury, NY 12804

303.13-15-13 88 Dix Ave.Glens Falls, NY 12801 Dix Avenue Plaza, Inc. Attn: DAmbrosio9 Rogers St.Glens Falls, NY 12801

303.13-21-16 95 Prospect St.Glens Falls, NY 12801 Richard Mozal16 Founders WayQueensbury, NY 12804

303.13-3-11 43 Sagamore St.Glens Falls, NY 12801 James W. Barrett43 Sagamore St.Glens Falls, NY 12801

303.14-2-7 100 Platt St.Glens Falls, NY 12801 Charles K. Straub100 Platt St.Glens Falls, NY 12801

303.14-3-33 73 Platt St.Glens Falls, NY 12801 Scott R. Lefebvre73 Platt St.Glens Falls, NY 12801

303.17-10-23 9 Pearl St.Glens Falls, NY 12801 William E. Montgomery, IIIPO Box 228Glens Falls, NY 12801

303.17-10-25 134 Maple St.Glens Falls, NY 12801 William E. Montgomery, IIIPO Box 228Glens Falls, NY 12801

303.17-19-13 153 Maple St.Glens Falls, NY 12801 Maple & Culvert, Inc.153 Maple St.Glens Falls, NY 12801

303.17-22-2 207 Maple St.Glens Falls, NY 12801 Frank D. Leo211 Maple St.Glens Falls, NY 12801

303.17-23-2 219 Maple St.Glens Falls, NY 12801 Eastway Enterprises, LLC 213 Maple St.Glens Falls, NY 12801

303.17-6-17 47 Prospect St.Glens Falls, NY 12801 Oak Properties, LLC 1 Spruce Ct.Queensbury, NY 12804

303.17-6-18 104 Lawrence St.Glens Falls, NY 12801 Stephen Girard Angela Cugini-Girard 69 Orchard St.Glens Falls, NY 12801

303.17-6-9 65 Prospect St.Glens Falls, NY 12801 Edward M. Gasperi 65 Prospect St.Glens Falls, NY 12801

303.18-11-5 16 McDonald St.Glens Falls, NY 12801 Gene Stowell Dolores Stowell16 McDonald St.Glens Falls, NY 12801

303.18-8-6 49 Geer St.Glens Falls, NY 12801 Edward Allen, Jr.Darlene Allen 2460 Western Ave., Trlr 25 Altamont, NY 12009

309.11-7-13 62 First St. Timothy J. Willoughby Glens Falls, NY 12801 62 First St.Glens Falls, NY 12801

309.12-1-3 22 New St.Glens Falls, NY 12801 Carlton C. Elmer31 First St.Glens Falls, NY 12801

309.12-11-24 6 Hovey Ave.Glens Falls, NY 12801 Valerie D. Oddy Mark A. Oddy 6 Hovey St.Glens Falls, NY 12801

309.12-11-54 204 South St.Glens Falls, NY 12801 Stephen GirardAngela Cugini-Girard 69 Orchard St.Glens Falls, NY 12801

309.12-13-4 189 South St.Glens Falls, NY 12801 Est. of Alanson C. Wilkinson189 South St.Glens Falls, NY 12801

309.12-14-19 15 Fifth St. Glens Falls, NY 12801 Brian BeswickCarolyn A. Beswick15 Fifth St.Glens Falls, NY 12801

309.12-15-15 7 Stewart Ave.Glens Falls, NY 12801 Russell P. ThomasTammy S. ThomasPO Box 54Lake George, NY 12845

309.12-5-6 12 Henry St. Glens Falls, NY 12801 John J. Coon, Jr.Carolyn Ernst Henriet Bailey12 Henry St.Glens Falls, NY 12801

309.15-10-6 28 Woodward StreetGlens Falls, NY 12801 Amanda L. Clements Justin D. Clements7 Dudley Street Glens Falls, NY 12801

309.15-3-19 25 Knight St.Glens Falls, NY 12801 Anna R. FlemingConnie M. Fleming 25 Knight St.Glens Falls, NY 12801

309.16-14-14 276 South St.Glens Falls, NY 12801 Est. of Gertrude Ross PO Box 382 Glens Falls, NY 12801

309.16-14-20 18 E. Tremont St.Glens Falls, NY 12801 Est. of Daniel R. Furlong 18 E. Tremont St.Glens Falls, NY 12801

309.27-3-9 18 Orville St.Glens Falls, NY 12801 Est. of Mary Bergeron 18 Orville St.Glens Falls, NY 12801

309.27-6-12 57 Broad St. Glens Falls, NY 12801 Effrossini N. Kapetsonis John Kapetsonis 57 Broad St.Glens Falls, NY 12801

309.27-6-13 55 Broad St. Glens Falls, NY 12801 Green Gate Properties, LLC 126 Fairground Ave. Apt. ABallston Spa, NY 12020

309.28-2-8 64-66 South St.Glens Falls, NY 12801Anthony PoulosDavid Johnson PO Box 2318 Glens Falls, NY 12801

309.35-5-4 135 South St.Glens Falls, NY 12801 R&H Properties, LLC PO Box 364 Gansevoort, NY 12831

309.7-11-16 75 Montcalm St.Glens Falls, NY 12801 Jeremiah Missita Jessica Missita73 Montcalm St.Glens Falls, NY 12801

309.7-11-18 71 Montcalm St.Glens Falls, NY 12801 Jeremiah Missita Jessica Missita73 Montcalm St.Glens Falls, NY 12801

309.7-12-31 151 Broad St.Glens Falls, NY 12801 Sankey Properties, Inc. 155 Broad St.Glens Falls, NY 12801

309.7-5-19.2 47 LaRose St.Glens Falls, NY 12801 Eileen Thompson 47 LaRose St.Glens Falls, NY 12801

309.7-8-3 15 Wilmot St.Glens Falls, NY 12801 Timothy R. Cardinale 15 Wilmot St.Glens Falls, NY 12801

309.7-8-4 13 Wilmot St.Glens Falls, NY 12801 Timothy R. Cardinale 15 Wilmot St.Glens Falls, NY 12801

302.20-16-6 19 E. Notre Dame St.Glens Falls, NY 12801 Est. of Robert J. Young Est. of William Young Est. of Richard Youngc/o occupant 19 E. Notre Dame St.Glens Falls, NY 12801

