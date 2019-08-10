Notice of formation of a Limited Liability Company (LLC): Name: Battle Fish Charters LLC, Articles of Organization filed with the Secretary of State of New York (SSNY) on 07/23/2019. Office location: Franklin County. SSNY has been designated as agent of the LLC upon whom process against it maybe served. SSNY shall mail copy of process to: C/O BATTLE FISH CHARTERS LLC, 9900 Spectrum Drive, Austin 78717. Purpose: Any lawful purpose. Latest date upon which LLC is to dissolve: No specific date. VN-8/10-9/14-6TC-224852|