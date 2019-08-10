NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Section 103 of the General Municipal Law that the Town of North Hudson will accept sealed bids for ONE NEW & UNUED ONE TON PICKUP.Specifications may be picked up form the Town Clerk's office at 3024 US Rte. 9, North Hudson,NY 12855, (518) 532-7666.Sealed Bids must be received in the office of the Town Clerk on or before 6:00 PM, Tuesday, Aughust 20, 2019, at which time bids will be publically opened and read aloud. The successful bidder will be notified promptly and must be prepared to enter intoa contract to furnish the required material.All bids submitted in response to this notice shall be clearly marked :"SEALED BID:ONE NEW ONE TON PICKUP". All bids shall be submitted on the bid sheet included in the package, and no other forms will be accepted.The Town of North Hudson reserves the right to reject any and all bids not considered to be in the best interest of the Town of North Hudson, and to waive any technical or formal defect in the which is considered by the Town of North Hudson to be merelyirregular, immaterial or unsubstantial.Sarah Vinskus, Town ClerkTown of North HudsonTT-8/10/19-1TC-224923|