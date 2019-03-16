NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS (NOIRROF) March 16, 2019 New York State Homes & Community Renewal (HCR)38-40 State Street Albany, New York 12207(518) 486-3379On or after March 26, 2019, New York State Homes & Community Renewal (HCR) will submit a request to the U. S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for the release of $703,000 of HOME funds under Title II of the Cranston-Gonzalez National Affordable Housing Act (NAHA) of 1990, in accordance with section 288 (42 U.S.C. 12838), to authorize Pride of Ticonderoga, Inc. to undertake two programs: 1) Essex, Warren and Washington Counties HOME 2018, for the purposes of rehabilitating 10 single family homes (1-4 unit) and 2) Essex, Warren and Washington Counties MHR 2018, for purposes of manufactured home replacement of 4 dilapidated mobile home units. Both programs will occur at scattered sites within Essex, Warren and Washington Counties, New York. The estimated total project cost of both programs is $724,000.The 2018 HOME LPA Program will use HOME funds from 2018 awards to fund a variety of activities through partnerships with counties, municipalities and non-profit community-based housing organizations, which are referred to as Local Program Administrators (LPA). Each LPA works within a specific geographic area usually a county or municipality. The Program provides funds to acquire, rehabilitate or construct housing or to provide assistance to low- and moderate-income home-buyers and renters. Funds must be distributed in accordance with needs and priorities identified in the States Consolidated Plan.The proposed activities that are the subject of this Notice are Categorically Excluded from National Environmental Policy Act requirements under HUD regulations at 24 CFR Part 58.35(a)(3)(i) for the Essex, Warren and Washington Counties HOME 2018 program and 24 CFR Part 58.35(a)(4)(ii) for the Essex, Warren and Washington Counties MHR 2018. The specific LPA Programs that are the subject of this Notice do not constitute every LPA Program that is proposed for inclusion within the 2018 New York State HOME LPA Program. A full listing of the 2018 HOME LPA Programs is available at http://www.nyshcr.org/Funding/Awards/.This is the first tier of review in a 2-tiered process. The specific addresses of homes are not known at this time because the participating property owner identification process is ongoing. Therefore, under 24 CFR Part 58.15 (Tiering) and 24 CFR Part 58.32 (Project Aggregation), HCR will use a tiered approach and Tier 2 site specific reviews will be completed for those laws and authorities not addressed in the Tier 1 broad review for each address under this program when addresses become known. No physical work will begin on properties until all levels of environmental review are complete and found to be in compliance. Tier 1 review addresses specific environmental factors for which compliance has been documented, regardless of specific site locations. It prevents repeating the same compliance factors on a Tier 2 site-specific basis, once all participating homeowners are known.An Environmental Review Record (ERR) that documents the environmental determinations for these Programs is on file at the following locations: Black Watch Memorial Library 99 Montcalm Street Ticonderoga, New York 12883 and may be examined or copied Tuesdays 10 A.M. to 7 P.M., Wednesdays to Fridays 10 A.M. to 5 P.M., and Saturdays 10 A.M. to 3 P.M.Hague Community Building9793 Graphite Mountain RoadHague, New York 12836and may be examined or copied weekdays 8 A.M. to 4 P.M. Whitehall Town Hall57 Skenesborough DriveWhitehall, New York 12887and may be examined or copied Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays 9 A.M. to 4 P.M.The ERR can also be obtained by emailing heather.spitzberg@nyshcr.org.Tier 2 Site Specific Review: The site specific reviews will cover all the laws and authorities not resolved in the broad Tier 1 review as discussed in the ERR that is available for public inspection. Mitigation Measures/Conditions/Permits (if any): Template Tier 2 forms are included in the ERR that is available for public inspection. The Templates include the mitigation measures, conditions and/or permits that will be complied with, if applicable, at each project site that is chosen.PUBLIC COMMENTS Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERRs to Heather Spitzberg, Esq., Environmental Analysis Unit, NYS Homes & Community Renewal, 38-40 State Street, Albany, New York, 12207 or at eau@nyshcr.org. Please note to which LPA your comment pertains in your correspondence. All comments received by March 25, 2019 will be considered by HCR prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds.ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATIONHCR certifies to HUD that Ms. Heather Spitzberg, Esq. in her capacity as Certifying Officer consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD's approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities, and allows the applicable LPA to use Program funds. OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDSHUD will consider objections to its release of funds and HCRs certification received by April 10, 2019 or for a period of fifteen days following its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of HCR; (b) HCR has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR Part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the project have committed funds or incurred costs not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by HUD; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58) and shall be addressed to Director of Community Planning and DevelopmentU.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development 26 Federal Plaza New York, New York 10278-0068 Potential objectors should contact HUD to verify the actual last day of the objection period. Ms. Heather Spitzberg, Esq.Certifying Officer March 16, 2019

