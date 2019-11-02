NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON PRELIMINARY BUDGET

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Preliminary Budget for the fiscal year beginning January 1, 2020 has been completed and is on file with the Westport Town Clerk. The budget is available for inspection during regular business hours, 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM Monday through Friday, at the Town Clerks Office, Westport Town Hall, 22 Champlain Avenue, Westport, NY.

FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town Board of the Town of Westport will review said Preliminary Budget and hold a PUBLIC HEARING on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 4:00 PM at the Westport Town Hall to seek public comment on said budget. Pursuant to Section 108 of Town Law, the proposed salaries of the town elected officers are hereby specified as follows: Supervisor: $26,730; Deputy Supervisor: $580; Budget Officer: $2,060; Councilmen (4): $5,215; Justice $14,300; Town Clerk: $24,500; Tax Collector: $7,000.

By order of the Westport Town Board

