ESSEX COUNTY NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING PROPOSED LOCAL LAW NO. 3 OF 2019 PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Essex County Board of Supervisors will hold and conduct a Public Hearing at the Supervisors Chambers at the Essex County Government Center, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York on the 25th of February, 2019 at 9:00 a.m., on the proposed Local Law No. 3 of 2019 entitled A Local Law providing for additional and related duties of the Office of Essex County Coroner pursuant to authority granted in County Law Section 671(2). PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that at said public hearing to be held at the time and place set forth above, the Essex County Board of Supervisors will consider this proposed Local Law and hear all persons interested therein concerning the same.PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that a copy of the full text of such proposed Local Law No. #3 of 2019 may be obtained upon request from the Clerk of the Boards Office, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932. Judith A. Garrison, Clerk Essex County Board of Supervisors 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, NY 12932(518) 873-3353 Dated: February 8, 2019 TT-02/16/2019-1TC-209467|