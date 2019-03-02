NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Board of Supervisors of the County of Warren, New York, is considering the adoption of a proposed Local Law No. 3 for the year 2019, entitled Municipal Opioid Cost Recovery and Public Nuisance Legislation. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that, pursuant to a resolution adopted by the Board of Supervisors on February 15, 2019, a public hearing will be held by the Board of Supervisors on March 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Supervisors' Rooms in the Warren County Municipal Center, Route 9, Queensbury, New York, at which time and place all persons interested in the matter of such proposed Local Law No. 3 for the year 2019 will be heard concerning the same. A copy of said Local Law is available for inspection during regular business hours by contacting the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors at the above-stated address and may be viewed on the Warren County website at www.warrencountyny.gov.By Order of the Board of Supervisors.Dated: February 15, 2019 NE-03/02/2019-1TC-210099|