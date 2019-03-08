Essex County Notice of Public Hearing Community Development Block Grant 2019 Home Buyer applications

Essex County will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, March 18, 2019, 9:00 a.m. at the Essex County Board of Supervisors Chambers located at 7551 Court Street Elizabethtown, New York for the purpose of hearing public comments on the Essex County’s community development needs, and to discuss the possible submission of one or more Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) applications for the 2019 program year.

The CDBG program is administered by the New York State Office of Community Renewal (OCR), and will make available to eligible local governments approximately $45 million for the 2019 program year for housing, economic development, public facilities, public infrastructure, and planning activities, with the principal purpose of benefitting low/moderate income persons.

The hearing will provide further information about the CDBG program and will allow for citizen participation in the development of any proposed grant applications and/or to provide technical assistance to develop alternate proposals. Comments on the CDBG program or proposed project(s) will be received at this time. The hearing is being conducted pursuant to Section 570.486, Subpart I of the CFR and in compliance with the requirements of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended.

The location of hearing is accessible to persons with disabilities. If special accommodations are needed for persons with disabilities, those with hearing impairments, or those in need of translation from English, those individuals should contact Judith Garrison, Clerk of the Board at 518-873-3350, at least one week in advance of the hearing date to allow for necessary arrangements. Written comments may also be submitted to Judith Garrison, Clerk of the Board, 7551 Court Street Elizabethtown, New York

Dated: March 7, 2019