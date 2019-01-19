NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: On February 21, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at the lobby of the Essex County Courthouse, 7559 Court Street, Elizabethtown, NY, the following goods will be exposed to sale at public auction without reserve: Premises known as 13555 NYS Route 9N, Jay, NY 12941Tax ID Number 17.4-1-10.110 All that certain plot piece or parcel of land, with the buildings and improvements thereon erected, situate, lying and being in the Town of Jay, Essex County and State of NYThis sale is held to enforce the rights of Community Bank, N.A., of 201 North Union Street, Olean, NY 14760, as the secured party arising under a Mortgage executed with Eric P. Granger, as debtor; said Mortgages and Assignment of Mortgage were recorded, as follows: Account No. x4004: Duly recorded in the Office of the Clerk of the County of Essex on the twelfth (12th) day of September, 2007, Book 1748, Page 182. Account No. x2248: Duly recorded in the Office of the Clerk of the County of Essex on the ninth (9th) day of October, 2008, Instrument No. 2008-00005021. Assignment of Mortgage to Plaintiff Community Bank, N.A.: Duly recorded in the Office of the Clerk of the County of Essex on the seventh (7th) day of July, 2011, Book 402, Page 218 Colleen E. Delcore, Esq., P.O. Box 273, 6289 NYS Route 30, Indian Lake, NY 12842 DiCerbo Morgan, PLLC, attorneys for the Plaintiff, 201 N. Union St., Ste. 410, Olean, NY 14760, 716-373-2165VN-01/19-02/09/2019-4TC-206354|