NOTICE OF SALE SUPREME COURT COUNTY OF ESSEXNATION STAR MORTGAGE LLC, PlaintiffAGAINST KENNETH A. SCHNEIDER AKA KENNETH SCHNEIDER INDIVIDUALLY AND AS SURVIVING SPOUSE OF MARGARET A. SCHNEIDER, et al., Defendant(s)Pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale duly dated September 12, 2018 I, the undersigned Referee will sell at public auction at the Essex County Courthouse, on November 15, 2018 at 9:30AM, premises known as 3071 ESSEX ROAD, WILLSBORO, NY 12996 AKA 323 LAKE SHORE ROAD, WILLSBORO, NEW YORK 12996. All that certain plot piece or parcel of land, with the buildings and improvements erected, situate, lying and being in the Town of Willsboro, County of Essex and State of New York, SECTION 40.1, BLOCK 2, LOT 14.2. Approximate amount of judgment $175,641.49 plus interest and costs. Premises will be sold subject to provisions of filed Judgment for Index# CV17-0166.MATTHEW EVANS DOUTHAT, ESQ., RefereeGross Polowy, LLCAttorney for Plaintiff 1775 Wehrle Drive, Suite 100 Williamsville, NY 14221VN-10/13-11/03/2018-4TC-198642|