NOTICE OF SALE STATE OF NEW YORK SUPREME COURT COUNTY OF ESSEX Index No. CV17-0199 RJI No. 15-1-2017-0255E Hon. Martin D. Auffredou, J.S.C.WALTER H. HALBOHM, JR. and DOROTHY M. HALBOHM, Plaintiffs, -against-WILDERNESS CAPITAL GROUP, LTD, EAGLE CAPITAL GROUP LLC, ESCALATION CAPITAL GROUP, LTD, EMILIO LOCASCIO a/k/a EMIL A. LOCASCIO, MARK C. CASOLO, BRANDEN U. CASOLO a/k/a BRANDON U. CASOLO, FRIEDMAN REALTY, INC., DEBORAH J. TAYLOR, INDIVIDUALLY AND DEBORAH J. TAYLOR, as trustee of THE DEBORAH TAYLOR REVOCABLE INTER VIVOS-TRUST U/A 3/31/06, MARILYN C. DESIMONY, individually and as Executrix of the ESTATE OF JOHN DESIMONY, ESTATE OF DEBRA F. DESIMONY, ANNA M. FINLEY, DOROTHY A. JOLY, INDIVIDUALLY, AND DOROTHY A. JOLY, as trustee of THE DOROTHY A. JOLY LIVING TRUST UNDER AN AGREEMENT OF FEBRUARY 3, 1995, PATRICIA A. BACHAN, MARTA ZIONS, KENNETH D. WOLOSOFF, SANDRA MCGOWAN, EDWIN UTTER and ESTATE OF KENNETH MCKENNA, Defendants.Pursuant to the Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale dated December 7, 2018, duly made and executed in the above entitled action in the amount of $1,305,975.83, plus interest, costs and disbursements, attorneys fees, and other amounts awarded by the Court, I, the undersigned, the Referee named in said Judgment, will sell at public auction in the lobby of the Essex County Courthouse, 7559 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932 on Tuesday, January 15, 2019, at 11:00 oclock a.m. on that date, the real property directed by said Judgment to be sold, commonly known as 14 Bryons Way in the Town of Schroon, County of Essex and State of New York (Section 157.5, Block 2, Lot 12.120 on the Tax Map of the Town of Schroon) and 726 Bryons Way in the Town of Schroon, County of Essex and State of New York (Section 157.5, Block 2, Lot 12.220 on the Tax Map of the Town of Schroon), together as one lot together with the improvements, structures, buildings and fixtures thereon.Dated: Willsboro, New York, December 12, 2018/s/ Reginald H. BedellReginald H. Bedell, Esq., RefereeNOLAN & HELLER, LLPMarco B. Koshykar, Esq.Attorneys for Plaintiff39 North Pearl Street, 3rd FloorAlbany, New York 12207(518) 449-3300|