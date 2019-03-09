NOTICE OF SALE SUPREME COURT- COUNTY OF ESSEX BANK OF AMERICA, N.A., Plaintiff, AGAINST CARLA HARRIS, JASON HARRIS, JASON HARRIS and JASON HARRIS, et al. Defendant(s) Pursuant to a judgment of foreclosure and sale duly entered on November 19, 2018.I, the undersigned Referee, will sell at public auction at the Lobby of the Essex County Courthouse, 7559 Court Street, Elizabethtown, NY 12932 on April 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM premises known as 28 Barton Hill Lane, Witherbee, NY 12998.All that certain plot piece or parcel of land, with the buildings and improvements thereon erected, situate, lying and being in the Town of Moriah, County of Essex and State of New York. Section 86.4, Block 1 and Lot 5.203.The chattel, a Manufactured Home, known more specifically known as a 1998 RI/CR, 28 x 56 Manufactured Home with Serial Number 010798R013267AB. Approximate amount of judgment $81,114.92 plus interest and costs. Premises will be sold subject to provisions of filed Judgment. Index #CV15-0532.

Brian Stewart, Esq., Referee,Aldridge Pite, LLP - Attorneys for Plaintiff - 40 Marcus Drive, Suite 200, Melville, NY 11747

TT-03/09-03/30/2019-4TC-211598|