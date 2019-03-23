NOTICE OF SALE SUPREME COURT ESSEX COUNTY WELLS FARGO BANK, NA, Plaintiff against LIONEL SIMARD JR. AS HEIR TO THE ESTATE OF LIONEL SIMARD AK/A LIONEL R. SIMARD, et al Defendants Attorney for Plaintiff(s) Frenkel Lambert Weiss Weisman & Gordon, LLP, 53 Gibson Street, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Attorney (s) for Plaintiff (s).Pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale entered December 27, 2018, I will sell at public auction to the highest bidder at the Essex County Courthouse, 7559 Court Street, Elizabethtown, NY 12932 on April 24, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Premises known as 57 Mountain Spring Road, Mineville, NY 12956. Sec 86.58 Block 2 Lot 8.140. All that certain piece or parcel of land situate in the Town of Noriah, County of Essex and State of New York. Approximate Amount of Judgment is $133,772.82 plus interest and costs.Premises will be sold subject to provisions of filed Judgment Index No CV16-0571. For sale information, please visit www.Auction.com or call (800) 280-2832. Brian S. Stewart, Esq., Referee 01-083127-F00 TT-03/23-04/13/2019-4TC-212480|