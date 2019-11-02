NOTICE OF SALE SUPREME COURT COUNTY OF ESSEX Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Champion Mortgage Company, Plaintiff AGAINST Joseph A. Wells, Heir to the Estate of Anna Wells A/K/A Anna E. Wells; et al., Defendant(s) Pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale duly dated August 15, 2019 I, the undersigned Referee will sell at public auction at the Essex County Courthouse, Elizabethtown, New York on December 4, 2019 at 10:00AM, premises known as 56 Lake George Avenue, Ticonderoga, NY 12883. All that certain plot piece or parcel of land, with the buildings and improvements erected, situate, lying and being in the Town of Ticonderoga, County of Essex, State of NY, Section 150.51 Block 10 Lot 41. Approximate amount of judgment $151,295.47 plus interest and costs. Premises will be sold subject to provisions of filed Judgment Index# 198/10. Reginald Bedell, Esq., Referee Shapiro, DiCaro & Barak, LLC Attorney(s) for the Plaintiff 175 Mile Crossing Boulevard Rochester, New York 14624 (877) 430-4792 Dated: September 17, 2019 65599 TT-11/2-11/23/2019-4TC-231517|