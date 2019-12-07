NOTICE OF SALE SUPREME COURT COUNTY OF FRANKLIN, U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, ET AL. Plaintiff, vs. CRE JV MIXED FIFTEEN NY 3 BRANCH HOLDINGS LLC, ET AL., Defendants.Pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale duly filed on October 17, 2019, I, the undersigned Referee will sell at public auction at the Franklin County Judicial Building, 355 West Main Street, Malone, New York on January 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., as one parcel all those certain plots, pieces, or parcels of land, with the buildings and improvements thereon erected, situate, lying and being upon the premises commonly known as: (i) 25 Water Street, Fort Covington, New York 12937 and also described as the Town of Fort Covington, County of Franklin, State of New York, 25 Water Street, Fort Covington, New York 12937, also known as Section 6.13, Block 11, Lot 20; (ii) 314 Hosley Avenue, Tupper Lake, New York 12986 and also described as the Town of Altamont, County of Franklin, State of New York, 314 Hosley Avenue, Tupper Lake, New York 12986, also known as Section 491.00, Block 6, Lot 4; (iii) 55 Broadway a.k.a. 46 Broadway, Saranac Lake, New York 12983 and also described as the Village of Saranac Lake, Town of Harrietstown, County of Franklin, State of New York, 55 Broadway a.k.a. 46 Broadway, Saranac Lake, New York 12983, also known as Section 447.069, Block 7, Lots 24 and 25; (iv) 750 Utica Street, Deruyter, New York 13052 and also described as the Village and Town of DeRuyter, County of Madison, State of New York, 750 Utica Street, DeRuyter, New York 13052, also known as Section 206.10, Block 1, Lot 71; (v) 244 Main Street, North Creek, New York 12853 and also described as the Hamlet of North Creek, Town of Johnsburg, County of Warren, State of New York, 244 Main Street, North Creek, New York 12853, also known as Section 56.10, Block 2, Lot 17; (vi) 2297 Saranac Avenue a.k.a. 32 Saranac Lake (Avenue), Lake Placid, New York 12946 and also described as the Town of North Elba, Village of Lake Placid, County of Essex, State of New York, 2297 Saranac Avenue a.k.a. 32 Saranac Lake (Avenue), Lake Placid, New York 12946, also known as Section 42.0DK, Block 1, Lot 6; (vii) 2523 Route 9N a.k.a. 14230 Route 9N, Au Sable Forks, New York 12912 and also described as the Town of Jay, County of Essex, State of New York, 2523 Route 9N a.k.a. 14230 Route 9N, AuSable Forks, New York 12912, also known as Section 7.76, Block 3, Lot 43; (viii) 4995 Route 28 North, Newcomb, New York 12852 and also described as the Town of Newcomb, County of Essex, State of New York, 4995 State Route 28 North, Newcomb, New York 12852, also known as Section 110.18, Block 3, Lot 10; (ix) Route 30 a.k.a. 1203 Main Street, Long Lake, New York 12847 and also described as the Town of Long Lake, County of Hamilton, State of New York, Route 30 a.k.a. 1203 Main Street, Long Lake, New York 12847, also known as Section 25.016, Block 1, Lot 21.200; (x) Route 28 and 30 a.k.a. 6321 NYS Route 30, Indian Lake, New York 12842 and also described as the Town of Indian Lake, County of Hamilton, State of New York, Route 28 and 30 a.k.a. 6321 NYS Route 30, Indian Lake, New York 12842, also known as Section 56.019, Block 5, Lot 5 (collectively, the Property). Approximate amount of judgment is $4,225,107.59 plus interest and costs. The Property will be sold subject to the provisions of filed Judgment Index No. 2017-678. Brian Stewart, Esq. Referee Duane Morris LLP, One Riverfront Plaza, 1037 Raymond Boulevard, Suite 1800, Newark, NJ 07102-5429, Attorneys for Plaintiff

VN-12/7-12/28/2019-4TC-233942|