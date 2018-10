NOTICE TO BIDDERS The Town of Westport invites the submission of bids on the following STANDING TIMBER on 47 acres. Bids will be received on or before October 23, 2018 at 2 pm. Information for bid specifications and forms of proposal may be obtained from Olivia Dickenson at Essex County Soil & Water Conservation District, 3 Sisco Street, PO Box 407, Westport, NY, telephone (518)962-8225, email essexswcd@westelcom.com. VN-10/6-10/13/2018-2TC-198037|