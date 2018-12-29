NOTICE TO BIDDERS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Undersigned, on behalf of the Town of Ticonderoga, will accept sealed bids at the Town Hall until 2:00 P.M. on January 31st, 2019 for Property Demolition.The bids shall be opened publicly and read aloud on January 31st, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at the Ticonderoga Town Hall, 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, New York 12883. Please contact the Town Supervisor at (518) 585-6265 for additional information concerning the bidding. Specifications and standard proposals for the proposed work may be obtained at the above address, or on the Countys website at: www.co.essex.ny.us. All bids submitted in response to this notice shall be marked "SEALED BID PROPERTY DEMOLITION" clearly on the outside of the envelope. The Town affirmatively states that in regard to any contract entered into pursuant to these instructions, without regard to race, color, sex, religion, age, national origin, disability, sexual preference or Vietnam Era veteran status, disadvantaged and minority or women-owned business enterprises will be afforded equal opportunity to submit bids in response hereto.Dated: December 18, 2018Joseph M Giordano, SupervisorTown of Ticonderoga132 Montcalm StreetTiconderoga NY 12883TT-12/29/2018-1TC-205586|TOWN OF SCHROON Organizational Meeting Monday, January 7, 2019 at 6:00 PM.TT-12/29/2018-1TC-205667|