NOTICE TO BIDDERS The undersigned shall receive sealed proposals for provisions of services to the County of Warren as follows: WC 7-19 RFP FOR FLOYD D. BENNETT MEMORIAL AIRPORT HAY OR OTHER APPROVED CROP LAND AND LEASE Warren County Department of Public Works seeks to enter into a LAND LEASE AGREEMENT for the purpose of maintaining fields at the Floyd D. Bennett Memorial Airport located at 443 Queensbury Avenue, Queensbury, NY 12804. Proposals may be delivered to the undersigned at the Warren County Human Services Building, 3rd Floor, Office of the Purchasing Agent, 1340 State Route 9, Lake George, New York during regular business hours (8am - 4pm) until no later than Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. Late proposals by mail, courier or in person will be refused. Warren County will not accept any proposal which is not delivered to Purchasing by the time indicated above, on the time stamp in the Purchasing Department Office.All proposals must be submitted according to the terms of the specifications. Questions regarding these specifications shall be directed, in writing, to Julie Butler, Purchasing Agent at (fax) 518-761-6395 or butlerj@warrencountyny.gov. All proposals must be in writing and submitted in a sealed envelope marked Floyd D. Bennett Memorial Airport Hay Crop Land Lease clearly on the outside of the envelope. Proposals will not be publicly opened and read, but will be opened and evaluated in preparation for a recommendation to the Warren County Board of Supervisors.Warren County reserves the right to award the contract under this RFP to the firm(s) whose proposal best serves the interest of Warren County. Warren County reserves the right to reject any and all proposals or part thereof, not considered to be in the best interest of Warren County, and to waive any technical or formal defect in the proposals which is considered by Warren County to be merely irregular, immaterial, or unsubstantial.Please take further notice that Warren County affirmatively states that any contract entered into pursuant to this notice, will be without regard to race, color, sex, religion, age, national origin, disability, sexual preference, Vietnam Era status, disadvantaged or minority or women-owned business enterprises.You may obtain the Specifications either on-line or through the Purchasing Office. If you have any interest in these Specifications on-line, please follow the instructions to register on the Empire State Purchasing Group website, either for free or paid subscription. Go to www.warrencountyny.gov and choose BIDS AND PROPOSALS to access the Empire State Purchasing Group OR go directly to http://www.EmpireStateBidSystem.com. If you choose a free subscription, please note that you must visit the site up until the response deadline for any addenda. All further information pertaining to this bid will be available on this site. Bids which are not directly obtained from either source will be refused.The right is reserved to reject any or all bids.Julie Butler, Purchasing Agent Warren County Human Services Building Tel. (518)761-6538 NE-01/19/2019-1TC-207071|