NOTICE TO BIDDERS Indian Lake Fire District #2 is accepting bids for the Custodial Services at the Blue Mt Lake Firehouse for the period beginning March 1, 2019 and ending December 31, 2019. All bidders and interested parties need to obtain a list of custodial duties from the Secretary for the specifications. Inquiries and bids may be sent to Indian Lake Fire District #2, to the attention of the Secretary, Gail Carmichael. All bids must be marked BID on the outside of the envelope. Sealed bids are due by 7:00 PM on Monday February 11, 2019. The Board of Fire Commissioners reserves the right to reject any or all bids. Gail Carmichael, Secretary Indian Lake Fire District #2 PO Box 207 Blue Mt Lake, NY 12812NE-01/19-02/09/2019-4TC-207245|