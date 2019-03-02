NOTICE TO BIDDERS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Undersigned, on behalf of the Town of Crown Point, will accept sealed bids until March 14, 2019 at 4:30 P.M. for the following: ONE (1) NEW & UNUSED TON 4WD PICKUP TRUCK The bids shall be opened publicly and read aloud on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 6:00 P.M. at the Crown Point Town Hall, 17 Monitor Bay Park, Crown Point, New York 12928. Specifications are available by contacting Essex County Purchasing at 518-873-3332 or the Town of Crown Point, Supervisor Harrington, 17 Monitor Bay Park, Crown Point, New York 12928, by calling 518-597-3035 or on Essex Countys Website: https://www.co.essex.ny.us/bidders/publicbids.aspx.All bids submitted in response to this notice shall be marked SEALED BID Ton Pickup Truckclearly on the outside of the envelope with the bidders name and address.The Town of Crown Point affirmatively states that in regard to any contract entered into pursuant to these instructions, without regard to race, color, sex, religion, age, national origin, disability, sexual preference or Vietnam Era veteran status, disadvantaged and minority or women-owned business enterprises will be afforded equal opportunity to submit bids in response hereto.Dated: February 21, 2019 Supervisor Harrington Town of Crown Point P.O. Box 443, Monitor Bay Park Crown Point, NY 12928 (518) 597-3035 TT-3/02/2019-1TC-210749|